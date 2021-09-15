COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of September 14th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

Another death linked to COVID-19 has been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. It’s the 33rd death due to COVID-19 reported in the city, and the third in the last two weeks.

53 recovered and 44 new cases of the virus were also reported in the municipality over the last 24 hours. There are now 488 active cases of COVID-19 in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 24 new and 17 recovered cases of COVID-19 were identified on Tuesday. 185 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

1,609 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across Alberta on Tuesday from 15,831 tests for a positivity rate of 10.1 percent. 877 remain in hospital with COVID-19, with 218 now requiring the ICU.