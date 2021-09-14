COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of September 13th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

48 new and 40 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. There are now 497 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

21 new and 17 recovered cases of the virus were also identified in the County of Grande Prairie on Monday. 178 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

1,434 new cases were discovered across Alberta on Monday from 11,880 tests for a positivity rate of 12 per cent. Province-wide, 822 people are now in hospital due to COVID-19, with 212 requiring the ICU.