Dr. Vanessa Sheane has been appointed Vice-President, Academic and Research of The Grande Prairie Regional College. Dr. Sheane had previously been serving as interim VP of Academic and Research.

She says she is honoured to have the opportunity to take on the role in a permanent position and looks forward to trying and advance the impact the school has on the region.

“I am very much looking forward to strengthening the relationship with our communities, industry, future students, and to growing regional connections,” she says.

“We have a great opportunity for collective impact, and I intend to sharpen our focus on enrolment, academic program mix, applied research, and the overall student experience.”

Acting GPRC President and CEO Dr. Glenn Feltham says the school will benefit from Dr. Sheane’s knowledge and experience, and well as what he calls a genuine and persistent drive to elevate the experience of post-secondary education in the region.

Prior to her appointment as interim VP, Dr. Sheane was a tenured faculty member with the Department of Nursing Education and Health Studies.