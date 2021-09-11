Three people are facing charges following a drug bust in Grande Prairie. The RCMP says a drug trafficking investigation led to the execution of two search warrants in the city on August 14th.

During the searches, it’s alleged 260 grams of what’s believed to be cocaine, 32 grams of what’s believed to be fentanyl, and 17 grams of what’s believed to be crystal meth were seized. Police also say they took in a loaded 9mm handgun, $29,000 in Canadian cash, and other items related to drug trafficking.

28-year-old Jordan Monette and 28-year-old Meagan Harris of Grande Prairie are both facing two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

A 17-year-old both is also charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, possession of a restricted firearm with readily accessible ammunition, possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized, careless storage of a firearm, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The youth has been released from custody with a court date set for September 27th. Monette and Harris have also been released with conditions and should be back in court on October 13th.