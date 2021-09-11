The discovery of two homes broken into in Peace River has led to charges against a pair of teens. The Peace Regional RCMP detachment says it got reports of the break and enters in the area of 94 Street and 89 Avenue the afternoon of September 8th.

It’s reported that the owners returned to find their homes rummaged through and things stolen. One homeowner allegedly found two people in their home and confronted them before they ran off.

The RCMP investigation led to the identification of two youths aged 14 and 15 from Peace River as suspects. They have both been charged with two counts of breaking and entering a dwelling house and committing mischief and two counts of theft under $5,000. The teens have been released from custody to appear back in court on October 18th.

The news comes with a reminder from Peace Regional RCMP for the public to do its part in preventing break-ins and thefts by locking their doors and windows when away from home and considering alarm monitoring systems.

“If you’re going to be away, ask your neighbours to check on your property. If you see something suspicious, report it to police.”