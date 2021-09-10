Alexandra Parish was last seen in Grande Prairie on September 4th, 2021. (Supplied, Grande Prairie RCMP)

Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 25-year-old. Police say 25-year-old Alexandra Parish was last seen in Grande Prairie on September 4th.

Parish is described as standing 5’5″ tall, weighing approximately 125 pounds with brown hair.

Authorities say there is concern for her well-being and are urging anyone with information in regards to her whereabouts to contact the RCMP detachment at 780-830-5700.