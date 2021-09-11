The Rotary Community Food Bank Drive, which aims to help fill the shelves with much‐needed donations for the Grande Prairie Salvation Army Food Bank, will be for the first time, both online and in person.

Lori Pollock with the Swan City Rotary Club says there was an increase of 63% in the number of food hampers handed out last year. She says they remain committed to working together to ensure everyone has access to food and essential items required for daily living.

“It’s hard to predict what the need is, we know last year it increased significantly,” she says. “We do know they had a huge increase [in need], and that close to half were children who were in need of food.”

People are asked to drop off non‐perishable food donations at St. Joseph Catholic Church on September 21st between 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm. The online portion of the drive will allow those looking to lend a hand to either fill a hamper for the food bank or make a financial donation.

Pollock admits however that it’s difficult to ask for help when so many are facing challenges, which is why they are hoping the double prong approach will allow for as many people as possible to take part.

“That’s why when we put together a campaign like this, we ask for those who can, to support it,” she says.

“If you aren’t in a position where you can financially support it, maybe you can go on our website, share and like our social media posts, and help us spread the word,” she adds.

You can find more information about the events and how to donate on the Rotary Community Food Bank Drive website.