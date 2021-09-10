The unemployment rate in western Alberta dropped in the month of August. According to numbers released by Statistics Canada on Friday, the economic region containing Grande Prairie had an unemployment rate of 7.5 per cent in August, down from 8.2 per cent in July. This time last year, the area’s unemployment sat at a staggering 12.3 per cent.

The unemployment rate across Alberta was unmoved from July to August, standing firm at 8.8 per cent. The national unemployment rate also dropped in the month of August from 7.8 to 7.7 per cent.