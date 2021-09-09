26-year-old Shakona MIneault was last seen in Grande Prairie on September 4th (Supplied, RCMP)

The RCMP has reached out to the public for help finding a missing woman. 26-year-old Shakona Mineault was last seen in Grande Prairie on September 4th and there is a concern for her wellbeing.

Mineault is described as 5’6″ and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, white skirt, blue ball cap, and black boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.