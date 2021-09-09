A Haines Junction woman is a quarter of a million dollars richer after picking up a winning lottery ticket in Grande Prairie. Tracy Kane picked up a $250,000 top prize after the EXTRA on the Western Max ticket she picked up at the Grande Prairie Giant Tiger lined up with the winning numbers.

Kane says she is still trying to come to terms with what happened. “At first I thought I had won $2,500, and I was happy with that. $250,000? That’s just crazy,” she says.

She says the family has already decided what they’re going to do with their newly found riches. “My husband and I have been making plans to build a new home,” she says. “So, now the plans are going to be moved up a bit.”