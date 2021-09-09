Grande Prairie RCMP is searching for a suspect after a report of a car being stolen with a child still inside. Police say SUV was stolen shortly before 5 p.m. on September 5th in the area of 101 Street and 97 Avenue.

Authorities say the vehicle was spotted by a member of the public a short time later stopped near 65 Avenue and Poplar Drive, and a lone male reportedly fled the scene on foot.

Police say they arrived on scene a short time later and found the child still in the vehicle, uninjured. Mounties say the Police Dog attempted to track the suspect but was unsuccessful. While police believe they have identified the suspect, they are still asking the public for any information they may have about the case.

Authorities say public safety is not believed to be at risk at this time.