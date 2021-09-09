Residents in the Grande Prairie–Mackenzie riding can punch their ballot early, as advance polls for the 2021 federal election will be open throughout the weekend. Stations will be open across the riding from September 10th-September 13th, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each night.

If you have received your voter card in the mail, the advance poll closest to you will be clearly marked on the bottom of the card. However, if you haven’t, you can search for it online by typing in your postal code on the Elections Canada website.

During the 2019 federal election, over 4 million Canadians cast their ballot at an advance poll. You can find more information, including the closest advance voting station in the riding by visiting the Elections Canada website.