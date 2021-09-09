A $100,000 endowment fund will see the introduction of the James Boccioletti Memorial Bursary at Grande Prairie Regional College, with a spotlight on keeping local students closer to home for their post-secondary education.

The fund will allow for two yearly $2,500 bursaries to deserving students in northwestern Alberta.

“The hope is that each year, these bursaries will relieve some of the financial pressure for local students so that they can focus on achieving their educational goals,” says Maryhelen Boccioletti. “Our family is really honoured to be able to touch the lives of students for years to come.”

The school says the Boccioletti family, which formerly owned the local Canadian Tire, has actively supported the school with more than $350,000 in the last 15 years, including title sponsorship of the President’s Ball since 2005 and the Wolves Golf Classic in 2006.

Maryhelen adds she and James always felt strongly that to see Grande Prairie continue to grow, the community needed to keep its

youth from moving away to larger cities. She hopes this, along with the other charitable donations, helps create a system that can keep the best and brightest at home.

“Our donations have been underpinned by a desire to nurture those lasting connections and to ensure that local post-secondary education is readily accessible and attainable,” she adds.

James Boccioletti passed away in February 2020, at the age of 70.