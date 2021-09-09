The Town of Sexsmith is looking to bolster interest in the upcoming municipal election as they currently don’t have enough nominations for the number of seats on council.

CAO Rachel Wueschner says the original plan would have called for signage to be placed strategically throughout the municipality, reminding people of the election and the possibility of running for council or the position of Mayor. However, she says in the last week or so, there has been a slight improvement.

“We were seeing that, and that’s why we brought it to the agenda… since then we’ve had a few more submissions for nomination papers,” she says.

“We are currently at five, and we need six, so we think things are looking up there.”

However, Wueschner says they plan to place ads in both traditional and social media to try and create more of a sense of urgency. She says the move to post an ad is unprecedented in her time at the municipality and more than a little surprising considering the circumstances.

“This is the first time that was thought about, especially since this year nominations opened in January, we expected papers might come in sooner, but that just wasn’t the case,” she says

“We are going to continue with newspaper ads and social media ads to keep people informed,” she adds.

The 2021 municipal election takes place on October 18th, 2021.