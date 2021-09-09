Two COVID-19 deaths were reported in the County of Grande Prairie on Tuesday. The two were among 18 total COVID-19 related deaths reported across the province. Seven people have now died as a result of COVID-19 in the County of Grande Prairie.

Four new and 14 recovered cases of COVID-19 were also identified in the county on Tuesday. 178 active cases of the virus remain in the region. In the City of Grande Prairie, 41 recovered and 17 new cases were also discovered over the last 24 hours. There are now 505 active cases in the municipality.

Across Alberta, 1,166 10,687 tests for a positivity rate of 10.9 per cent. Province-wide, 647 people are now in hospital due to COVID-19, with 147 requiring the ICU.