The Grande Prairie RCMP is searching for a suspect after tools and equipment were allegedly taken from the Bezanson Fire Hall.

Police say the lone suspect entered the fire hall around 4:40 a.m. on September 1st, and when inside, stole several tools and two soft body armour vests with the word “fire” printed on them. Authorities say all of the tools are engraved with a “Station #9” marking.

The suspect was wearing white shoes, a FOX racing shirt underneath a hoodie, and a bandana covering his face. The reported theft in Bezanson is the fourth such incident in the region in the last couple of years, and the second at the Bezanson hall itself. In March 2020, three pairs of body armour, and a chainsaw were taken in an unrelated incident.