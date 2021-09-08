One person is facing charges after police in Grande Prairie seized weapons from a vehicle following a traffic stop.

Police say they pulled the car over shortly after 1 a.m. on September 5th. After an investigation allegedly revealed the driver didn’t possess a valid licence and was in breach of conditions, they searched the vehicle.

Authorities say during the search they found what they call a small amount of what’s believed to be meth, a homemade baton, two knives, a shotgun, and shotgun ammunition.

31-year-old Garett Nameth of Regina, Saskatchewan is facing charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm, and careless storage of a firearm among other charges.