School zones in Grande Prairie are in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on school days (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

Officials with County of Grande Prairie Regional Enforcement Services handed out just four tickets for speeders in school zones across the region during the first week of the school year.

While the number is low, it represents three more than handed out in 2020, including one for going 70 km/hr in a school zone.

Peace Officer Sergeant Cory Rigler says they plan to concentrate resources on all regional school zones for the first two weeks of school as a visual reminder to modify driving habits and enhance safety.

“Regional Enforcement Services will continue to monitor school zones periodically throughout the year and want to remind all motorists to watch for pedestrians, obey all traffic safety laws, drive safely, and slow down – especially in school zones and around school buses.”

Rigler says enforcement services officers completed a total of 27 patrols in Clairmont, Whispering Ridge, Sexsmith, Wembley, La Glace, Valhalla Centre, Bezanson, Elmworth, Hythe, and Teepee Creek between August 31st and September 3rd.