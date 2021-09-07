The Grande Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a virtual all candidates forum for those looking to become the Member of Parliament for Grande Prairie—Mackenzie on Wednesday.

Candidates confirmed thus far include Conservative Party of Canada incumbent candidate Chris Warkentin, Ambrose Ralph of the Maverick Party, New Democratic Party candidate Jennifer Villebrun, People’s Party of Canada candidate Shawn McLean, and Rhinoceros Party Candidate Donovan Eckstrom.

Chamber CEO Tanya Oliver says they have reached out to Liberal Party of Canada candidate Dan Campbell, but the candidate has yet to confirm their attendance.

Questions can be pre-submitted by email , and registration will be required for those looking to listen in. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.