Another COVID-19 related death has been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. It’s the 31st death as a result of the virus in the municipality.

159 new and 121 recovered cases of COVID-19 were also reported in the city over the long weekend. There are now 529 active cases in Grande Prairie.

69 new and 56 recovered cases were also identified in the County of Grande Prairie over the last four days. 190 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 4,903 new cases were reported over the last four days (1,330 on September 3rd, 1,450 on September 4th, 820 on September 5th, 1,303 on September 6th) from 41,217 tests for a positivity rate of 11.8 per cent. Province-wide, 602 people are now in hospital due to COVID-19, with 137 requiring the ICU.