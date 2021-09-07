Residents across the region are being invited to take a stroll on three routes through Muskoseepi Park Thursday to mark International Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Awareness Day.

Northwest Peace FASD Network Executive Director Gwen Vekved says the walk is also an opportunity to educate people who want to know more about the disability. She says they will include placards along the routes and a support information booth on-site.

“It’s estimated four per cent of Canadians have FASD, so we want to ensure Alberta knows what’s happening,” she says. “We have really good support systems in Grande Prairie and throughout Alberta.”

Vekved says in addition to information support, they also have what they call a mobile diagnostic clinic which helps through across the region.

“We have a diagnostic clinic that travels around the whole northwest region, and we support people through assessment…we have a whole case team that looks at individuals,” she says.

“There is an avid interest in support we are offering… with additions and high use of alcohol, and even continued use of alcohol during pregnancy, we want to ensure people have the supports that they need,” she adds.

September 9th marks FASD Awareness Day around the world to raise awareness about the dangers of drinking during pregnancy and the challenges facing individuals and families who struggle with it. You can find more information about the event on the Northwest Peace FASD Network Facebook page.