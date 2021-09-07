Organizers with the annual Grande Prairie Regional Sport Connection Try-It Day say the return of in-person events has caused a spike in registration levels.

Executive Director Karna Germsheid says around 500 registrations have already been finalized, with the organization aiming for 600 by the time the events take place on September 11th. Germsheid says the ability to return into an in-person format is certainly appreciated by residents and it shows.

“I think everybody would agree it is nice to be able to see sport and recreation happening and be able to participate in it,” she says.

“We didn’t have the numbers we do with our in-person [events], but certainly, families were engaging with it we just wanted to make sure we created an opportunity for those who did want to still participate,’ she adds.

There are currently 20 regional sports organizations taking part, from the Grande Prairie Figure Skating Club to squash and ringette. The events will take place across 18 facilities in the Grande Prairie area.

Germsheid says they recognize COVID-19 will still play a factor for participants and will continue to keep protocols in place, including mask mandates, to keep everybody safe.

She adds expanding the age range from 18 and under to all ages has also allowed for an uptick in participants, for both residents and sports organizations alike.

“Some of them are in rebuilding mode, and for those who are, they didn’t want to limit what membership they were attracting… so if we did have an organization that was really focused on 13-17, or adults, we wanted to give them the opportunity for some exposure,” she adds.

For more information, or to register for specific programs, head over the to 2021 Try-It Day website.