One of two mobile breast screening trailers (supplied by screeningforlife.ca)

Alberta Health Services’ mobile mammography trailer will soon be making its way to Hythe, and in addition to mammography services, appointments for cervical and colorectal cancer screening can also be made.

The trailer will be stationed at the Hythe Legion from October 6th-8th. Residents can book an appointment or learn more about the program by calling 1-800-667-0604.

AHS says they will also be offering cervical and colorectal cancer screening at the Beaverlodge Medical Clinic October 6th-8th, as well.

The Screen Test program works to improve access to cancer screening for women in northern Alberta communities where mammograms are not readily available.