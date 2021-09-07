The Regional EMS Foundation has opened up what it’s calling a mental health lending library for paramedics and health practitioners at the EMS station in Grande Prairie.

Foundation Executive Director Amanda Frayn says the initiative includes a mix of literature, and technology, like a “sensate” device, which reportedly emits infrasonic waves in sync with music and sounds to try and raise the feelings of relaxation.

Frayn says the lending nook was created after she had seen discussions about similar ideas on social media, but practitioners usually cited an inability to use some new mental health technology because of the barrier of cost.

“We’ve struggled as a board wanting to support this initiative, but feeling immobilized and not knowing where to start… and I feel like the problem is there is no right answer, there is no fix-all,” she says.

“We met as we have a bit of a mental health task force with a few different groups of people, and we were talking about how we can help this issue.

Frayn says while the books and technology are truly lending items, there are also consumables including various oils, as well as snacks for anyone needing a bit of a boost. She says a key in making the lending library work is to try involve as many people in the region as possible.

“That’s where it started, and we’re now at a place where the feedback we are getting so far is that people are really excited to start to use the stuff,” she says.

“If you see somebody who needs something, take it, and give it to them… if you seem someone is down at work, you can grab a (coffee) gift card and take it to them.”

Frayn says if the lending kits are successful in Grande Prairie, they will look to expand into regional medical facilities and EMS stations as well.