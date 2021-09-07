The wildfire danger level in the Grande Prairie Forest Area has risen to high. Officials with Alberta Wildfire say conditions could be favourable for new fires to begin thanks to sustained winds and high wind gusts, especially in places with abundant grass and dry vegetation.

Since the start of wildfire season on March 1st, 132 hectares of the Grande Prairie Forest Area have been damaged thanks to a total of 97 fires. Officials say in 2020, nearly 90 per cent of all fires in the Grande Prairie Forest Area were caused by humans.