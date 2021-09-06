The Grande Prairie RCMP is reminding drivers to keep their feet off the gas when travelling through both construction and school zones across the city.

Grande Prairie RCMP Sgt. Shawn Graham says there is a misconception that drivers can consider the faster option if there is no work being done at the time. However, he says the speed limits are in effect for a reason, and they will be enforced at all times.

“It is 24 hours a day and seven days a week,” he says. “There may be certain detours, lane diversions, or things [you] need to slow down to the speed limit for so they’re able to go through safely.”

Sgt. Graham says he knows the constant slow down and speed up can be irritating, but, the safety of workers and other drivers is paramount. He adds with kids returning to class, there is an added need for drivers to take care on the road to help keep students across Grande Prairie safe.

“We have to slow down and pay attention as kids will be walking or biking to school out on the sidewalks and crossing the roadways,” he adds.

Graham says they will continue to patrol school zones when it comes to enforcement, but he is hoping the reminders by police and City of Grande Prairie Enforcement Services will be enough.

Between the RCMP, enforcement services, and automated traffic enforcement, over 2,000 tickets were handed out in the first two months of the 2020 school year.