COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie as of September 2, 2021 (Alberta.ca)

The number of new and recovered COVID-19 cases reported in the City of Grande Prairie Thursday almost balanced out. There were 48 new cases reported and 47 recoveries, increasing the active case total by one to 492.

In the County of Grande Prairie, active cases went down by three due to 19 recoveries and 16 new cases. There are now 177 active cases in the municipality.

As of September 2nd, 60.3 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 52.2 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 59.3 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 51.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Outbreaks are reported from the Grande Prairie Care Centre, the TC Energy Karr pipeline project, and a private event in Peace River.

Across Alberta, 1,401 new cases were reported from 12,551 tests Thursday, along with two deaths. 515 covid patients are in hospital, with 118 in the ICU. In the AHS North zone, 61 patients are hospitalized and eight require intensive care.