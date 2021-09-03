Drivers could be set for delays and detours for the next couple of weeks along Range Road 63, which will be closed from Highway 59 to Highway 672 for reconstruction. The County of Grande Prairie says drivers should use Range Road 62 and Range Road 64 as a detour.

The reconstruction is expected to finish by mid-September, depending on the weather. Drivers are thanked for their patience and cooperation throughout the construction season, and are reminded to obey all signs and flag persons, exercise extreme caution when travelling around the closure, and allow extra time for travel.