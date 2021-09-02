40 new and 26 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Wednesday. There are now 491 active cases in the municipality.

19 recovered and 13 new cases of COVID-19 were also identified in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 180 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 1,339 new cases were discovered on Wednesday from 12,416 tests for a positivity rate of 10.7 per cent. Province-wide, 487 people are now in hospital due to COVID-19, with 114 requiring the ICU.