UPDATE: Service has been restored.

Have you been experiencing issues with cell phone service today? If you are, you’re not alone.

Outages are impacting customers across Alberta and BC and affecting people using Bell, Telus, and other carriers. An Alberta Emergency Alert issued over the noon hour Thursday says there has been “an incident that has affected telephone and cell phone communications” but that 911 is not currently affected.

You’re advised to make plans with family, neighbours and friends to help each other if an emergency does occur. On social media, TELUS says it’s aware of this outage and is working to restore service ASAP.