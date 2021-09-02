"Chalk The Walk" kits available as part of 2021 Alberta Culture Days. (The Centre For Creative Arts, Facebook)

Alberta Culture Days have officially kicked off across the province, and the Centre for Creative Arts in Grande Prairie has teamed up with a number of local organizations to bring a slew of festivities to the Swan City.

In addition to events like multicultural crafts seminars, wearable art shows, media arts collaborations, and live art demonstrations residents are being invited to create their own culture across the community.

Centre for Creative Arts Executive Director Candace Hook says events like “Chalk the Walk”, will allow for residents to collect a sidewalk chalk set, and show their appreciation for the community at large however they please.

“We started it last year, as we were really looking for events we could do remotely, and people could do anywhere,” she says.

“We’ve got hundreds of [kits] to give away, and people can bring them home, or create anywhere they’d like around town… we are encouraging people to chalk pictures, or write encouraging messages to their neighbours,” she adds.

Cook says while they still have several COVID-19 safety measures in place to keep everyone safe, they’ve now afforded a better opportunity to invite residents into local galleries, museums, and centers to share what Culture Days is all about. She adds getting back to a more ‘normal’ level of event planning is also incredibly important for local organizations that represent so many different cultures across Grande Prairie.

“It’s sort of the one time a year all of the cultural organizations, artists and volunteers can work together on a larger project, so it’s a great chance to catch up with colleagues, find out what other organizations are doing and build great partnerships in the community,” she adds.

You can find a full list of Alberta Culture Day activities on the City of Grande Prairie website. Alberta Culture Days runs until September 30th.