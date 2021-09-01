COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie as of August 31st. (Alberta.ca)

30 recovered and 27 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Tuesday. There are 477 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 15 recovered and eight new cases of the virus were also identified over the last 24 hours. There are 186 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

1,315 new cases were confirmed across Alberta on Tuesday from 12,141 tests for a positivity rate of 10.8 per cent. Province wide, 465 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, with 107 requiring the ICU.