There are six confirmed candidates vying to become the Member of Parliament for Grande Prairie—Mackenzie in the 2021 Federal Election.

According to Elections Canada, those confirmed on the ballot will be:

Conservative Party of Canada – Chris Warkentin

Liberal Party – Dan Campbell

Maverick Party – Ambrose Ralph

NDP – Jennifer Villebrun

People’s Party of Canada – Shawn McLean

Rhinoceros Party – Donovan Eckstrom

Advance polls for the 2021 Federal Election will take place September 10th-13th, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Election day is September 20th.