Six election candidates confirmed in Grande Prairie—Mackenzie
Vista Radio Ltd. stock photo
There are six confirmed candidates vying to become the Member of Parliament for Grande Prairie—Mackenzie in the 2021 Federal Election.
According to Elections Canada, those confirmed on the ballot will be:
- Conservative Party of Canada – Chris Warkentin
- Liberal Party – Dan Campbell
- Maverick Party – Ambrose Ralph
- NDP – Jennifer Villebrun
- People’s Party of Canada – Shawn McLean
- Rhinoceros Party – Donovan Eckstrom
Advance polls for the 2021 Federal Election will take place September 10th-13th, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Election day is September 20th.