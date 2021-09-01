The city is hoping to get some answers from both Alberta Health Services and the Minister of Health as to what solutions are available to alleviate staffing shortages at the QEII Hospital in Grande Prairie.

Mayor Jackie Clayton says the lack of staffing at the hospital has an impact on resident’s quality of life, and with it, a concern of the immediate impacts a lack of staff could have.

Clayton says they’re looking to work with both parties in any way they can to help, and believes they’ve shown nothing but support to the province and AHS during the pandemic.

“If they’re looking to make some plans or changes, and want support implementing them, we are willing to support them,” she says.

“We’ve provided space, staffing, security and have been very willing to support them in regards to a rapid vaccination clinic,” she adds.

The letter, penned August 31st, also notes a recent decision of AHS to postpone upwards of 45 elective surgeries a week, in order to accommodate for additional COVID-19 beds due to rising patient totals.

Over the weekend, AHS also announced they had moved nine patients from the QEII Hospital to neighbouring medical facilities to help provide additional acute care beds and spaces for COVID-19 patients that require hospitalization.