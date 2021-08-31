COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie as of August 30th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

31 new and 27 recovered cases of COVID-19 were identified in the City of Grande Prairie on Monday. There are now 480 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

In the County of Graned Prairie, 13 new and 10 recovered cases of the virus were also discovered over the last 24 hours. There are now 193 active cases in the region.

Across Alberta, 920 new cases of the virus were reported on Tuesday from 7,487 tests for a positivity rate of 12.2 per cent. Province-wide, 431 remain in hospital due to COVID-19 with 106 requiring the ICU.