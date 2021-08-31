The debate over reinstating a mask bylaw in the City of Grande Prairie won’t make it to council. This after members of the city’s Protective and Social Services committee voted down the idea at its meeting on Tuesday.

Slightly amended from the prior mask bylaw, the trigger of 100 regional cases would have been removed, with a 90-day period of effect remaining in place regardless of case count. However, even in an amended form, the motion lost 2-1.

Mayor Jackie Clayton, who voted against the motion along with Councillor Yad Minhas, believes, in this case, it should remain a personal choice for residents whether or not they wish to wear a face covering.

“We as a community have been given the right to choose, and let’s keep that right to choose,” she says. “If people choose to wear masks, wear masks, but let’s support each other’s choices.”

Councillor Eunice Frisen, who tabled the motion and was the lone yes vote, says even within a mask mandate in Grande Prairie, there is still a great deal of personal choice.

“People can make the decisions that are best for them if they don’t want to wear a mask for the 90-day period,” she adds.

The original mask mandate, Bylaw C-1426, was approved in September 2020, with a trigger that activated it when 100 active cases were reported between the City and County of Grande Prairie. It went into effect in October 2020 and expired on January 31, 2021, with the city considering it redundant due to the provincial mandate.