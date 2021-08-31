Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, and Valleyview as precipitation is expected to continue over the next couple of days.

Officials say residents can expect a sustained, and at times heavy amount of rainfall through the area until at least Thursday. Environment Canada says by the time the rain tapers off, between 50 and 75 millimetres will drop in some areas. They warn that localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible, along with washouts near rivers, creeks, and culverts.