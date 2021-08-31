Those most vulnerable to severe outcomes of COVID-19 will soon be eligible for a third dose of vaccine.

Starting on Wednesday, September 1st, all seniors living in congregate facilities and immunocompromised Albertans will have the opportunity for a booster shot. There are about 118,000 Albertans who qualify.

The province also announced Monday that there are also doses available for travellers. If you’ve been vaccinated with Covishield/AstraZeneca or mixed doses and are traveling to a jurisdiction that doesn’t accept that vaccine status, mRNA boosters will be available for you.

To date, 77.9 per cent of Albertans 12 and older have gotten at least one shot of COVID-19 while 69.7 per cent are fully immunized.