A Grande Prairie man faces several charges after allegedly damaging vehicles with a baseball bat and driving off in a police cruiser on the weekend.

Police say they were called to Westpointe Drive around 10:20 p.m. Saturday after getting reports of a male swinging a bat at vehicles. When authorities arrived, they located a male suspect who they say took off on foot.

As police chased the suspect on foot, they say he returned to the police vehicle and fled once again in the unsecured police car.

Mounties say the man drove erratically before eventually veering off-road and crashing into a bush near 99 Avenue west of 102 Street. The suspect was arrested a short time later after a short chase involving Grande Prairie RCMP police dog services.

43-year-old Jean-Claude Seguin of Grande Prairie has been charged with Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, resisting arrest, theft of a motor vehicle, and flight from a peace officer.