COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of August 29th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

118 new and 69 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the last three days. There are now 476 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 37 new and 32 recovered cases of the virus were also identified over the last 72 hours. 190 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 3,056 new cases of COVID-19, (1,231 on August 27th, 960 on August 28th, 865 on August 29th) were reported on Monday from 29,269 tests for a positivity rate of 10.4 per cent. Province-wide, 401 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 98 requiring the ICU.