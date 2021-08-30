Members of Horse Lake First Nation will come together on Tuesday to honour the memory of Justice Kent, who died from accidental opioid poisoning in 2020. Justice’s sister Mercedes Mwemera says they not only want to keep the memory of those lost to opioids in the spotlight, but also do everything they can to try to get anyone else struggling with addictions, or mental health, the help they need.

“How do you deal with mental health and the pandemic… and I think if we don’t have the resources and support, unfortunately, opioids are a quick way to help you deal with what you’re going through,” she says.

“How can I connect that gap, that missing piece between the outside community and the reserve, to make it successful to help everybody.”

This is the second annual awareness event being held in Justice’s honour. Mwemera says, in addition to a walk, the plan is to use the recently created not-for-profit called Justice for Justice to advocate for social and addictions services to be more accessible. She adds she is willing to work tirelessly to help those who can still receive it and avoid the tragedy that befell her family.

“If somebody is struggling in Horse Lake and needs to come to Grande Prairie for resources, what can we do to make that successful without feeling like they can’t leave the reserve? Having to do the funeral arrangements for your younger sister is traumatizing; I don’t want people to go through what my family did.”

Justice’s Second Annual Opioid Awareness Walk is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the Horse Lake Multiplex. It will include traditional drumming and dancing and naloxone kit training administered by Northreach Society.

In May 2021, Horse Lake First Nation declared that the community was in a State of Emergency due to what was referred to as “recent passings”. A crisis and debriefing team was sent to the community and a work plan was outlined, which includes the opening of a youth treatment centre in 2022.