A Grande Prairie man is facing several charges after drugs and guns were seized by the RCMP. It’s reported the man, who is known to police and on curfew conditions, was spotted parked outside of a home just after midnight on August 12th.

The RCMP alleges there were several indicators that there were drugs in the vehicle and the suspect was arrested. A search of the man reportedly turned up what’s believed to be 142 grams of meth and 30 grams of fentanyl, along with a pocket knife.

A further search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a loaded .22 calibre handgun, a loaded shotgun, and shotgun and .22 calibre pistol ammunition. The haul also included 1,100 tablets of OxyContin, 24 grams of crack cocaine, 19 grams of crystal meth, five grams of fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia, as well as digital scales, small baggies, and other items said to be used for the distribution of controlled substances.

32-year-old John Wolitski has been charged with 16 counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of failing to comply with a release order, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm in a motor vehicle, and careless storage of a firearm. He remains in custody with a court date set for September 15th.