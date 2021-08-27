For the first time since April 6th, there are more than 400 active cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie.

This is after 56 new and 27 cases of the virus were reported in the municipality on Thursday. There are now 427 active cases in the city. In the County of Grande Prairie, 13 new and 13 recovered cases of COVID-19 were also identified over the last 24 hours. 185 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

1,168 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across Alberta on Thursday from 11,565 tests for a positivity rate of 10 per cent. Province-wide, 336 people are now in hospital due to COVID-19, with 74 requiring the ICU.