The City of Grande Prairie is inching towards 400 active cases of COVID-19 after 47 new and 21 recovered cases of the virus were identified in the municipality on Wednesday. There are now 398 active cases in Grande Prairie.

19 new and 11 recovered cases of COVID-19 were also discovered in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 185 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

1,112 new cases of COVID-19 were identified across Alberta on Wednesday from 10,572 tests for a positivity rate of 10.5 per cent. Province wide, 308 people remain in hospital with COVID-19, with 64 requiring the ICU.