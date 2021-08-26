A Grimshaw man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly fleeing from police at a high rate of speed.

The Peace Regional RCMP says the suspect was first spotted driving a motorcycle that sped across their vehicle’s path near Highway 2 and 50 Avenue near Grimshaw Wednesday afternoon. As mounties attempted to pull the man over, he allegedly accelerated to a high rate of speed but stalled a short distance away.

When police caught up with the suspect, he allegedly dismounted from the bike, threw the motorcycle and his helmet in the direction of police, and fled on foot. Authorities arrested him a short time later, after finding him under a deck at a nearby house.

Mounties say a knife, and what they suspect is methamphetamine, where the suspect had been hiding. Police say further investigation also revealed the bike was stolen.

32-year-old Clifford Carifelle is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, assault of a peace officer, and fleeing from police.