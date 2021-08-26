Leanne Beaupre being sworn in as Reeve of the County of Grande Prairie (Supplied, County of Grande Prairie)

Incumbent candidate Leanne Beaupre will be looking for a fifth term as Division 3 councillor in the County of Grande Prairie. Beaupre, who has also served as Reeve in the region since 2012, is looking to continue helping those across the region.

“It’s one of those opportunities I’ve really taken a liking to, getting to speak to many different people about many different topics, and I always joke I know a little about a lot of things,” she says.

“It really is a broad spectrum opportunity to embrace what’s happening in your community and be able to try and make a difference,” she adds.

Beaupre says it’s been a difficult run the last 18 months with the COVID-19 pandemic and she hopes whoever earns a seat on council will face a situation far closer to what would be considered a normal year.

“All indicators are. coming out of COVID and economic recession, this area, especially the northwest and County of Grande Prairie, are going to be leaders in economic recovery.”

When it comes to the leadership role that being reeve offers, Beaupre says she is focused on getting support from residents before focusing on anything post-election.

“The process at [an] organizational meeting is they choose a reeve amongst the nine council members,” she says. “I’m hoping my peers are considering me again for reeve; I enjoy the position, and I enjoy being the representative of the County of Grande Prairie.”

The 2021 municipal election takes place on October 18th.