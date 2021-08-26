Services at the Queen Elizabeth II hospital are likely to remain the same, even after the opening of the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital later this year.

In a letter sent to Grande Prairie City Council, July 30th, Health Minister Tyler Shandro says Alberta Health Services intends to carry on with its current continuing care services, with discussions to convert the remainder of the hospital into community health and ambulatory space.

Interm Mayor Jackie Clayton says the letter is in response to correspondence sent by the city in June following concerns by members of the business community that AHS moving a majority of office space into the QEII from elsewhere in the city too quickly could cause commercial lease rates to spike.

Clayton says getting an insight into the future of operations was unexpected but appreciated.

“That was some of the intent of our original letter because there was speculation out there, and as we know this was purpose-built clinical space,” she says.

“That truly laid out a more definite plan and information than we received in the past,” she adds.

Clayton adds the ministry has also indicated it will work with the property owners and offer public engagement over AHS leased properties. She says it’s good news for both the city and residents.

“We receive revenue from taxes on commercial space, and if the value of the space is decreased potentially by being empty, that does impact our revenue,” she says.

“If that revenue is impacted, unfortunately, there would have to be a way to gather that through other forms,” she adds.

The Grande Prairie Regional Hospital is slated to open on December 4th.