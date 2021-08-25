A detour for all southbound traffic at 100 Street will be in place at 139 Avenue starting on Thursday morning. The city says the closure will take place so crews can complete deep storm infrastructure installation and maintain a safe distance between traffic and open excavations.

Northbound traffic on 100 Street will also be reduced to a single lane, but the city says traffic flow will be maintained throughout the expected three-day closure.

Drivers are being asked to plan for a little longer drive as the work is complete, and are urged to obey all posted signage, and follow the direction of flag persons if present.

Construction on road work in the area is expected to completely wrap up by the end of September.