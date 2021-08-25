The 30th death linked to COVID-19 has been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. No further information, including the age of the deceased, was immediately available from Alberta Health.

45 recovered and 37 new cases of the virus were also reported in the municipality on Tuesday. There are now 375 active cases of COVID-19 in the city. In the County of Grande Prairie, 17 new and six recovered cases were also identified over the last 24 hours. 177 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

1,076 new cases of the virus were discovered across Alberta on Tuesday from 11,747 tests for a positivity rate of 9.15 per cent. Province-wide, 284 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 59 requiring the ICU.