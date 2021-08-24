New cases of COVID-19 discovered in Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours represent over seven percent of the total new cases reported across Alberta. 48 new cases and 27 recovered cases of the virus were reported in the city on Monday. There are now 384 cases of the virus in the municipality.

Meanwhile, 22 new and four recovered cases were also identified in the County of Grande Prairie on Monday. A total of 166 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

Province-wide, 629 new cases were discovered on Monday from 6,010 tests for a positivity rate of 10 per cent. Across Alberta, 258 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 57 requiring the ICU.